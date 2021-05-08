District 25 units were alerted to a brush fire (one of three this day) on March 14, 2021, on the southern end of town. Battalion Chief Guelich arrived to find a rapidly growing fire. Residents reported that the wind picked up embers from a fire pit and lit the wood’s on fire. NJ Forest Fire Service B Division Warden Tom Gerber (B-1) arrived before the engine company and started controlling the fire. The fire was stopped after burning an approximately a 50- x 50-foot area. No injuries were reported.

– Fire News photos by Dave Hernandez