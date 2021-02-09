Crews were dispatched to a house fire in the area of Island Avenue and Churchill Street in McKees Rocks Borough. Several units notified dispatch there was smoke showing in that area. Firefighters arrived to find a working house fire located along Camp Avenue and went to work. Crews worked for just under an hour before the fire was placed under control. The home was vacant at the time and undergoing renovations when the fire broke out. No one was injured and the cause is under investigation.

– Fire News photo by First Due Photography