Anthony Cardillo, a 21-year-old member of Engine Company 1 of the Massapequa Fire Department, was working on his job with the Town of Oyster Bay Public Safety when he was involved in an MVA. Sadly, Anthony died.

He will truly be missed by his fellow members of the department. Anthony was a dedicated and hard-working young man who loved being a firefighter.

– Fire News photos by Ed Tuffy, Massapequa FD