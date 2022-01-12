The Massapequa Fire Department was called to a house fire on Oakley Avenue. Third Assistant Chief Friedland arrived to fire showing on the exterior of the exposure 2-3 corner that extended into the house. Engine 6314 and Ladder 636 set up in front of the house. Engine crews stretched four lines with three going into operation as the fire had extended into the first floor and attic. The crews from 636, Ladder 632, and Squad 8, laddered searched and vented the home. The occupants home at the time exited the house safely. The fire was brought under control within an hour. Mutual aid came from Amityville, Seaford and Bellmore.

– Fire News photos by Paul Mazza; Ed Tuffy, Massapequa FD; Bryan Lopez; and K2MPhotography.com