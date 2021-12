Manchester (NH) companies were dispatched to South Maple and Holly Avenues for a reported MVA rollover with entrapment. Upon arrival it was confirmed that one patient was trapped inside a vehicle on its roof. Rescue 1 and Engine 7 extricated the patient. ALS-3 transported the patient to Eliot Hospital with injuries to the lower extremities and unknown internal injuries. Manchester Police were investigating the accident.

– Fire News photo by Jeffrey Hastings