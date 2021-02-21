Lynbrook firefighters on their fire trucks and Lynbrook police officers in their patrol cars, and with lights and sirens, drove down Vine Street in Lynbrook on January 17, 2021, to honor World War II veteran and longtime Lynbrook resident William Vogric who was celebrating his 93rd birthday. Also, on hand outside to watch the birthday parade were members of the Vogric family, as well as Lynbrook Mayor Alan Beach and a group of veterans from Lynbrook’s America Legion Post, the Marine Corp League, and the RVC American Legion.

– Fire News photos by Steve Grogan