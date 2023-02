Lynbrook firefighters fought and extinguished a raging garage fire on Yale Place in Lynbrook. When Assistant Chiefs Scott Bien and Clayton Murphy arrived, the garage was emitting large amounts of black smoke until suddenly glass was heard breaking and a large volume of fire exploded from the structure. At one point the fire also threatened a garage behind the burning garage. Lynbrook firefighters were at the scene for just over an hour.

– Fire News photo by Steve Grogan