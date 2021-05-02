Recently, City of Camden units were alerted to a building fire in the city’s East Side. Companies arrivied to fire in a three-story apartment building that had been the site of a double-fatal fire with seven others injured. This fire grew to three alarms with additional companies special called over the third alarm. About 90 minutes into the incident, an explosion occurred that was believed to have been a backdraft. The third-floor Alpha-Delta corner was blown off the building and Pennsauken Tower Ladder 11 was operating outside the third-floor window where the blast occurred. The two firefighters in the bucket escaped uninjured, but the apparatus sustained significant damage to the bucket from flying bricks. The fire was brought under control with no reported injuries. State and County Fire Marshals were investigating the cause.

– Fire News photos by Dave Hernandez