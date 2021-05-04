The funeral service for Spring Valley Fire Department 2nd Lieutenant Jared Lloyd was held on Saturday, April 3, 2021, at the Palisades Credit Union Park in Pomona, NY.

Attended by thousands of firefighters from across the country, The procession for Lt. Loyd was led into the park by the Rockland County Firefighter’s Pipes and Drums. Joined by other pipers and drummers from as far away as Boston, New Hampshire, Rochester (NY) and Virginia, their ranks swelled to almost a hundred strong.

Lt. Lloyd’s casket, carried atop Columbian Engine Co. No. 1’s 17-Tanker that he rode to what would be his final fire, arrived at the stadium under a radiant American flag hung over the entrance to the park. He was carried in by his brother firefighters for the beautiful service that followed.

Under brilliant blue skies, several speakers who knew Jared as a friend, co-worker, brother firefighter or beloved family member, spoke of Jared’s kindness towards others, his easy smile, his love and dedication for his two young sons, his bravery that night, and his love for the fire service.

During the ceremony, attendees were treated to a video montage of Jared through the years, heartfelt sermons, and several songs sung in his honor. At the conclusion of the services, an American flag was placed over his casket, and he was once again walked out by his brother firefighters to the waiting rig which then proceeded to his firehouse for a Final Call and then ultimately the cemetery for his final rest.

– Fire News photos by Kenny Flynn and Mark Giller