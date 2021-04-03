Butler County 911 received a call for the back of the Sir Speedy building on fire with wires down. The first alarm was sent that consisted of Station 1 (Butler Bureau of Fire), Chief 1 (Butler Bureau of Fire), Station 3 (Butler Township Fire District), Station 38 (Veterans Affairs Fire Department), Station 99 (Butler Ambulance) and Butler City Police. Units arrived as command requested a second alarm which brought in all off-duty Butler City firefighters. Chief 1 requested a third alarm which brought in Engine 9 (East Butler), Engine 10 (Herman), Ladder 26 (Chicora), Rescue 11 (Penn Township), Ladder 15 (Saxonburg) and Tower 33 (Slippery Rock). Numerous aerials were put into service on the alpha side and rear. Chief 1 then requested Station 14 (Unionville), Station 42 (Adams Area Fire District), Station 19 (Callery) and Air 185 (Marshall Township, Allegheny County) All units worked for several hours to contain the fire to the original building as the fire building was attached on both sides. Those buildings suffered smoke and water damage. The apartments above the buildings were unoccupied. City of Butler road department assisted at the scene with salt due to freezing temperatures. All units finally cleared the scene around 1430.

– Fire News photo by Artie Osniak