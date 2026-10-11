LODD: Raymond’s Eric Phillips

Fire departments set up apparatus on overpasses as Firefighter Eric Phillips’s body was escorted from an Epping funeral home to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner In Concord.

Raymond Fire personnel, New Hampshire State Police and the NH State Fire Marshal’s Office provided the escort.

Phillips died suddenly Friday evening after experiencing a medical emergency during an active call for service, officials announced.

Firefighter Eric Phillips, 44, was responding to a call on the evening of September 4, 2026, when the medical emergency occurred. Fellow first responders immediately provided aid and transported Phillips to Exeter Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Phillips was a five-year veteran of the department, recognized by colleagues for his dedication, courage, and compassion toward the Raymond community.

“The Raymond (NH) Fire Department is heartbroken by the sudden and unexpected loss of Eric,” Raymond Fire Chief Jason Grant said in a statement. “Eric dedicated five years of his life to serving the people of Raymond, and his commitment to his fellow firefighters and our community will never be forgotten.”

Department officials expressed their deepest condolences to Phillips’ family and friends, noting that support services are being made available to assist fellow firefighters grieving the loss.

– Fire News photos by Jeffrey Hastings