On June 26, 2021, Firefighter Dennis B. Shennard died at live burn training at the Middlesex County Fire Academy. He was 70-years old.

Shennard was a member of the Kingston Volunteer Fire Company 1 of Kingston. Firefighter Shennard received immediate treatment at the scene by fellow firefighters and the Kendall Park First Aid Squad. Shennard was then transported to Raritan Bay Medical Center where he was pronounced deceased shortly after his arrival.

Shennard joined the fire company on January 6, 1969, and during his years of active membership he served as a line officer, executive officer, and was currently serving as a Trustee.

A procession of fire apparatus including Kingston and mutual aid fire companies traveled from the MJ Murphy Funeral Home in Monmouth Junction along New Road, Route 522, Promenade Boulevard, Route 27 to Kingston and then to the cemetery.

Predeceased by his parents Kenneth William and Elizabeth Marie (Bentley) Shennard; he is survived by his wife of 52 years, Patti Kay (Bleacher) Shennard; son and daughter-in-law Dennis Bruce and Louise Shennard II; grandchildren Mickey M. and Joe Shennard; brother and sister-in-law Howard (Pete) Breese and his wife Kathy; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Kingston Volunteer Fire Company 1, PO Box 222, Kingston, NJ 08528.

– Fire News photo courtesy Kingston VFC