The Lisbon (CT) Fire Department was alerted to a working fire on Ross Hill Road recently. On arrival, a well involved 40- x 40-foot barn/garage wood frame outbuilding was found to be approximately 50 percent involved, with sub-zero winds pushing the fire rapidly throughthe building. Numerous mutual aid tankers were required to finally bring the fire under control, but not before it destroyed several vehicles, some carpenter shop equipment, and several cords of firewood. The Lisbon FMO was investigating.

– Fire News photos by Joe Shefer and Robert Ladd CFPA