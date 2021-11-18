The Farmingville Fire Department responded to a house fire near the intersection of Woodycrest Drive and Pineaire Avenue. The fire quickly spread and engulfed the house causing the PSEG power line to detach from the house and fall into the front yard. Firefighters operating at the fire came into contact with the electrified water and received shocks. The firefighters’ injuries were not considered life threatening and they were taken to a local hospital for treatment. Multiple departments were called in for mutual aid. The Town of Brookhaven Fire Marshal’s office was investigating the cause of the fire.

– Fire News photos by Ron Monteleone