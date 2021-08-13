Lightning Strikes Likely Cause Of Two

Overnight Fires In Overland Park

Two house fires within an hour of each other were both likely caused by lightning

strikes. The first fire was dispatched just after 11 pm. Crews from Overland Park,

Leawood and Johnson County Fire Dist. #2 were called to a house fire in the 166th blk.

of Rosewood. First units on the scene reported flames visible from a vent on the first

floor of a two-story, single family home with everyone out safely.

It took crews just about 20 minutes to extinguish the fire which was contained to a

small area in a family room and basement stairway. Investigators believe lightning

traveled through and ignited a flexible natural gas line next to a cold air return vent. No

injuries are reported and the family of four was able to reoccupy their home.

While crews were still on that fire scene another house fire call came out for a home

in the 115th blk. of Foster. Crews had been called to investigate a smoke odor and upon

arrival found fire in the attic of a two-story, single family home. Additional firefighters

from Leawood and Lenexa Fire were called to assist. Two adult occupants were out of

the home safely with their dogs. Firefighters worked for about 30 minutes to bring this

fire under control.

Fire investigators believe lightning struck a roof vent and ignited insulation in the

home’s attic. Damage was significant enough that the residents were not able to reoccupy

the home and will stay with family.

CREDIT: Jason Rhodes Media Manager OPFD