LIGHTNING STRIKE DAMAGES VIRGINIA HOME

SUFFOLK, VA (August 22, 2021) Suffolk Fire & Rescue responded to a residential structure

fire in the 100 block of Springfield Terrace.

Fire crews were dispatched at 18:42. Engine 1 arrived on scene at 18:49 and found a one story

residential structure with light smoke showing from the roof. Further investigation revealed

that the residence had been struck by lightning causing thermal and structural damage to the

roof line on a dormer. Crews did not find active fire in the residence. The electricity to the

structure was disconnected at the main beaker as the lightning strike had also damaged the

homes electrical wiring in the attic. One resident was home at the time of the incident and was

able to safely exit the structure prior to the arrival of Suffolk Fire & Rescue crews. The

resident has been displaced and will be staying with family.

Battalion 1, Engines 1, 2, and 4, Ladder 6, Rescues 1 and 6, Safety 1, Medic 1, and EMS 1

responded to the incident.

-Submitted by Brian Spicer, Deputy Fire Chief