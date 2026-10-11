Levittown School Bus Fire

On the afternoon of September 25, 2026, the Levittown Fire Department was called to a reported school bus fire on Longfellow Avenue off Emerson Avenue. When firefighters arrived, they were met with a well involved, full-sized school bus. The driver, the only occupant, was able to safely evacuate and was not injured. Firefighters stretched two handlines and put at least one into operation to extinguish the fire. Nassau County Hazmat was called to the scene for a minor fuel spill. The cause of the fire was under investigation, and all fire department units were under the command of Levittown Second Assistant Chief Kenny.

– Fire News photo by K2MPhotography