Responding to what was initially reported as a brush fire, Lawrence firefighters instead found a large pile of rubbish ablaze. Deputy Chief Ray Nagy radioed that he had a column of smoke visible from a rear yard of the home on Princeton Pike. On arrival he found a large pile of junk, including scrap air conditioners and barbecue grills, engulfed in flames. Lawrence firefighters, aided by a mutual aid crew from Princeton, quickly extinguished the blaze using tank water.

– Fire News photos by Michael Ratcliffe