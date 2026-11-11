Theodore Dawes Fire Rescue, Grand Bay Fire Rescue, St.Elmo-Irvington Fire and Seven Hills Fire District worked for more than two hours to contain a large brush fire along the I-10 corridor between Theodore Dawes Road and McDonald Road, with assistance from Mobile Police Department and the Alabama Forestry Commission.

Heavy smoke reduced visibility to zero in the affected area, forcing traffic to be stopped in both directions until the fire was contained. These photos show the conditions crews faced while working to bring the fire under control and protect motorists.

Thank you to all responding agencies for their teamwork and hard work, and to drivers for their patience during the closure. Keeping the public and our responders safe remains our priority.

-Courtesy of Theodore Dawes Fire Rescue