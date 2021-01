The Lake Mohegan Fire Department was dispatched to Young Street for a structure fire. While en route the chief had a visible header and requested the 10-75, bringing additional resources to the scene. First-due units had heavy fire showing from a private dwelling and began stretching lines. Due to the volume of fire they launched an exterior attack. Heavy winds pushed the fire to the home on the D side exposure, but that fire was quickly extinguished.

– Fire News photo by KempterFireWire