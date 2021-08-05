The volunteer fire companies of Bargaintown and Scullville responded to Ocean Heights Avenue for an MVA in which a vehicle came off of the Garden State Parkway and overturned into the rear of a property. EHT Police arrived and reported heavy entrapment. Bargaintown Chief Eugene Sharpe established command for a bucket truck on its side against a tree with the driver partially ejected and pinned under the vehicle. Command requested a response from the EHTFD Technical Rescue Team, bringing heavy rescue apparatus additionally from Cardiff (Rescue 1517) and Farmington (Utility 1546) plus a response from the City of Somers Point for their Squad 43. Additional EMS from Egg Harbor Township and a medevac were brought to the scene as well. Rescuers then worked to remove the roof of the vehicle and disentangle the occupant and thus began a lengthy extrication with the driver safely removed and flown from the scene and eventually making a complete recovery.

– Fire News photos by Ken Badger