Jacksonville Reflects on 9/11

On September 11th, JFRD took time to reflect on the horrific attacks on our nation 25 years ago.

Our firefighters climbed the equivalent of the steps of the World Trade Center, participated in remembrance ceremonies throughout our community, and helped carry forward a promise made 25 years ago, we will never forget.

We remember the first responders who lost their lives on September 11, 2001, and the many more who have died in the years since from illnesses related to their service at Ground Zero.

For many of our members, September 11 was a defining moment that ultimately led them to a life of service. But 25 years later, some of those now stepping into this profession were not yet born when the attacks occurred.

That makes it even more important that we continue to share the stories, remember the names and teach the next generation about what happened that day, what was sacrificed and why we must NEVER FORGET.

-Courtesy of Jacksonville Fire Rescue Department