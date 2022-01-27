January 13th, 2021

The Green Bay Metro Fire Department would like to recognize ISG for a donation to

the GBMFD Drone Team. ISG is a mid-west business with a local office in downtown Green Bay. ISG

provides multi-disciplinary solutions in architecture, engineering, environmental, and planning. ISG

uses Unmanned Aviation Systems (Drones) throughout its work. ISG had previously purchased a DJI

Mavic 2 Enterprise Dual for use within its company but had outgrown this model of drone. ISG donated

the Mavic 2 Enterprise Dual to help GBMFD’s Drone Team with its operation and service to the Green

Bay Metro area. The Mavic 2 Enterprise Dual will increase GBMFD’s Drone Team to having 3 UAS

(drones) that can be utilized in operations. The GBMFD Drone Team currently operates a DJI Matrice

300RTK, and DJI Mavic Air2. The Mavic 2 provides a second drone with thermal capabilities which can

be utilized for fire and search and rescue deployments.