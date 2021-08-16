The Irvington Fire Department responded to Auvergne Terrace for a fire. Engine 44 arrived to heavy fire showing from the rear of the structure and an offensive attack was made. Upon entry, fire was found running the walls from the basement to the top floor and a second alarm was struck. Newark, Orange, Maplewood, West Orange and East Orange responded. Ladder 41 went to the roof to ventilate as crews continued to open up on all floors to extinguish remaining fire. All searches proved negative and the fire was placed under control a half-hour after the arrival of the first apparatus.

– Fire News photos by Mark Rosetti