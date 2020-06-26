Fire service can now register for three-day full conference, Preconference Workshops and Post-conference Workshops featuring known names and up and comers

INTERSCHUTZ USA, the launch of Deutsche Messe AG’s leading INTERSCHUTZ brand by U.S. subsidiary Hannover Fairs USA, announced that registration for Preconference Workshops is now open. These workshops join the already exciting roster of educational and training offerings at the show, taking place Oct. 13-17 at the Pennsylvania Convention Center in Philadelphia, PA. Topics covered in these intensive workshops include recruitment, construction of wood frame structures, communication and leadership strategies between generations and technology management.

INTERSCHUTZ USA is a new type of fire service event, bringing the global fire service to the U.S. As organizers of INTERSCHUTZ, the world’s largest fire service event, we are bringing INTERSCHUTZ USA to Philadelphia this October in order to provide the majority of the US fire service the learnings and perspectives that define INTERSCHUTZ as truly a global brand. These international features are complemented by new speakers and leaders in the U.S. fire service, people who you will see first here and hear from for years to come.

Be it lessons from Grenfell, the management of the Australian wildfires or the response to COVID-19, we are reminded daily of the similarities and cooperation in what firefighters and first responders face. INTERSCHUTZ USA is built to foster those discussions and learnings.

“Like any professional, and maybe more so for firefighters, training and repetition are necessary,” says Ed Nichols, Vice President at Hannover Fairs USA. “What we continue to hear as states open up is that the fire service will need a place to train and learn. INTERSCHUTZ USA will be that place.” For more details on training at the show visit interschutzusa.com/training.

Show management continues to work with local authorities to ensure that all attendees remain safe and prevent further spread of COVID-19. “My team has been working with the City, Philadelphia Fire Department and the Pennsylvania Convention Center to ensure a safe, fun experience for all planning to attend INTERSCHUTZ USA. As protocols for social distancing are established, we are instituting them with the safety of the fire service and all participants as our highest priority,” according to Rachel Lesczynski, Show Manager.

Hosted in Philadelphia, a car or train ride for nearly 50 percent of the US fire service, the interest in attending this event continues to grow. While the international participation may need to look different due to current circumstances, it will still be the foundation of INTERSCHUTZ USA! All who are interested in attending INTERSCHUTZ USA can visit interschutzusa.com to learn more and register to attend the show. They will have the option to save their spot using Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn to save time during the registration process, see who else they know is attending and share their registration status with their networks. All registration and education questions can be directed to Show Manager Rachel Lesczynski at rlesczynski@interschutzusa.com.

INTERSCHUTZ USA is Hannover Fairs’ USA launch of its highly successful INTERSCHUTZ brand, the leading fire service event globally drawing over 150,000 attendees to the Hannover Fair grounds. The INTERSCHUTZ USA launch will be held October 13-17, 2020 at the Pennsylvania Convention Center in Philadelphia, PA. With the organizers at 75 percent of their overall exhibitor goal and registration continuing to climb, the show’s momentum continues to build. For more information go to www.interschutzusa.com.