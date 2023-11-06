Clay City Fire was joined by Middle Fork Fire and Stanton Fire in response to a structure fire recently. Arriving at Hardwicks Creek Road, initial reports indicated that the resident, William “Wallie” Wayne Puckett, might still be in the house. The home and all other possessions were a 100-percent loss.

The home had a rich history, standing for 70 years. Mr. Puckett lived in the home for the last 20 years. Given a bit of history on the home, the Clay City Fire Team was surprised by their connection to the house. Mr. Puckett’s home was built by Taylor Shoemaker, the grandfather of Clay City Fire Chief Eric Strange. While fighting the raging flames to save any property Mr. Puckett’s home, Chief Strange was fighting the flames of the house that was his mother’s birthplace.

If the community wishes to donate any items to support Mr. Puckett, please drop them off in the care of the Clay City Volunteer Fire Department with a message to Mr. Puckett.

– Submitted by Lisa Johnson