Indianapolis Fire Department

Date: Friday December 25, 2020

Working Residence Fire – with exposures

605 W 28th St.

Dispatched at 4:07 PM

Multiple Calls to 911 reporting heavy fire

First Unit on scene – BC05 at 4:09 PM

Two Story Ordinary Construction

Heavy Fire showing on arrival

15 IFD Units Dispatched

5 Handlines – 2 Supply Lines -1 Aerial Ops

Primary Search of exposure house complete at 4:13 pm

Command Orders Evacuation and Defensive Ops only at 4:28 PM

No Working Smoke Alarms

Utilities Secured and disconnected to main structure and exposure

All occupants of primary structure accounted for at 4:33 PM

Occupants of exposure structure accounted for at 4:43 PM

Command orders 20 ft perimeter of house due to imminent collapse at 4:58 PM

Fire under control at 5:28 PM

No injuries

IMPD on Scene

IEMS on Scene

Incident Commander – Battalion Chief Rick Longerich

IFD/IMPD Fire Investigations – Fire under Investigation

Occupants told firefighters they believe the fire originated upstairs in a bedroom where an unattended space heater was running to keep their 2 dogs warm. The dogs may have tipped over the space heater onto nearby combustibles. The home was full of excessive clutter which made an aggressive attack on the structure difficult and hazardous for firefighters. The occupants were at a neighbor’s house and not home when the fire broke out. The 2 adult occupants have lived in the residence for 11 years. They were in process of buying it. They did not have insurance and the home and all contents were a total loss. They will work with IFD Victims Assistance and Red Cross for shelter.

2 dogs unaccounted and are believed to have perished in the fire

2 adults occupy the exposure house (601) and were displaced. They were not home when the fire broke out and communicated to their structure.

Command terminated at 6:11 PM

-Submitted Rita Reith MPIO