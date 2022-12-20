Indianapolis, Indiana:

Monday December 19, 2022

Working Building Fire with Entrapment and Rescue

1362 North Olney Street

Dispatched at 3:22 PM

Multiple calls to 911 reporting fire

First Unit on scene – IFD EG27 at 3:25 PM

Two Story Structure Ordinary Construction

Heavy Fire and Smoke showing from the second floor

13 IFD Units Dispatched

IEMS on Scene

IMPD on Scene

IFD Fire Buffs Rehab Support on Scene

4 Handlines – 2 Supply Lines

Utilities Secured

Unclear on working smoke alarms in building

Male Victim located at 3:29 PM during primary search

Incident updated to Residence Fire with Entrapment at 3:30 PM

Victim (55) was removed the structure and ALS care initiated at 3:33 PM

Fire under control at 3:59 PM

Secondary search of structure proves all clear

7 cats perished during the fire

Incident Commander – Battalion Chief Chris Major

IFD/IMPD Fire Investigations on scene

IFD Victims Assistance working with Red Cross for several occupants displaced

Indianapolis Firefighters made an aggressive rescue after fire broke out in a business/apartment building at 1362 N Olney Street. Firefighters arrived to find heavy smoke and fire, quickly established a water supply and deployed attack lines. As crews entered the 2nd floor of the structure they found 3 apartments and heavy black smoke leaving them with zero visibility. Crews forced the door to one apartment and found fire in the living room. Conducting a rapid search, they quickly located an unconscious victim on the floor. He was brought down the stairs, removed from the structure and ALS care established. He was transported to Eskenazi in critical condition but is stable. His best chance at survival is due to the aggressive efforts of first arriving crews.

Credit: Rita L Reith, MPIO