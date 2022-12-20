Indianapolis, Indiana:
Monday December 19, 2022
Working Building Fire with Entrapment and Rescue
1362 North Olney Street
Dispatched at 3:22 PM
Multiple calls to 911 reporting fire
First Unit on scene – IFD EG27 at 3:25 PM
Two Story Structure Ordinary Construction
Heavy Fire and Smoke showing from the second floor
13 IFD Units Dispatched
IEMS on Scene
IMPD on Scene
IFD Fire Buffs Rehab Support on Scene
4 Handlines – 2 Supply Lines
Utilities Secured
Unclear on working smoke alarms in building
Male Victim located at 3:29 PM during primary search
Incident updated to Residence Fire with Entrapment at 3:30 PM
Victim (55) was removed the structure and ALS care initiated at 3:33 PM
Fire under control at 3:59 PM
Secondary search of structure proves all clear
7 cats perished during the fire
Incident Commander – Battalion Chief Chris Major
IFD/IMPD Fire Investigations on scene
IFD Victims Assistance working with Red Cross for several occupants displaced
Indianapolis Firefighters made an aggressive rescue after fire broke out in a business/apartment building at 1362 N Olney Street. Firefighters arrived to find heavy smoke and fire, quickly established a water supply and deployed attack lines. As crews entered the 2nd floor of the structure they found 3 apartments and heavy black smoke leaving them with zero visibility. Crews forced the door to one apartment and found fire in the living room. Conducting a rapid search, they quickly located an unconscious victim on the floor. He was brought down the stairs, removed from the structure and ALS care established. He was transported to Eskenazi in critical condition but is stable. His best chance at survival is due to the aggressive efforts of first arriving crews.
Credit: Rita L Reith, MPIO