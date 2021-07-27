Indianapolis, Indiana
Indianapolis Fire Department
Monday July 26, 2021
Working Scrapyard Fire
2024 Bluff Rd
Saul Goode Industries
Heavy Black Smoke in the Air – visible for miles
Dispatched 5:10 PM
18 IFD Units Dispatched – About 65 firefighters
1 Indianapolis Airport Fire Unit Dispatched
1 Wayne Township Fire Unit Dispatched
First Unit on scene SQ29 at 5:13 PM
Heavy Fire Showing from large scrap pile – 100 yards x 100 yards – 30 feet tall
4 Handlines – 4 Supply Lines – 4 Aerial Ops
Command Orders Defensive Attack Only
Area Utilities Secured by AES – Power lines in area
Command Requests Citizens Energy to boost water pressure to area at 5:35 PM
Citizens Energy personnel worked with IFD command for the duration of the incident to ensure adequate water supply was available and hydrant integrity was secured.
Requested Airport Crash Truck at 5:37 PM for penetrating nozzle capabilities – Returned to service at 8:30 PM
Battalion Chief Todd Felgen
No injuries
IEMS on Scene – brought team of 10 personnel, ice and cold towels for firefighters
IMPD on Scene – provided perimeter control and traffic
IFD Rehab Support Unit On Scene – provided cold towels, Gatorade, water, snacks
Salvation Army provided sack lunches for dinner for all personnel on scene
Marion County Health Department on scene for runoff and smoke plume considerations
No employees were at the site when the fire broke out
Credit: Rita L Reith, MPIO