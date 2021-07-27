Indianapolis, Indiana

Indianapolis Fire Department

Monday July 26, 2021

Working Scrapyard Fire

2024 Bluff Rd

Saul Goode Industries

Heavy Black Smoke in the Air – visible for miles

Dispatched 5:10 PM

18 IFD Units Dispatched – About 65 firefighters

1 Indianapolis Airport Fire Unit Dispatched

1 Wayne Township Fire Unit Dispatched

First Unit on scene SQ29 at 5:13 PM

Heavy Fire Showing from large scrap pile – 100 yards x 100 yards – 30 feet tall

4 Handlines – 4 Supply Lines – 4 Aerial Ops

Command Orders Defensive Attack Only

Area Utilities Secured by AES – Power lines in area

Command Requests Citizens Energy to boost water pressure to area at 5:35 PM

Citizens Energy personnel worked with IFD command for the duration of the incident to ensure adequate water supply was available and hydrant integrity was secured.

Requested Airport Crash Truck at 5:37 PM for penetrating nozzle capabilities – Returned to service at 8:30 PM

Battalion Chief Todd Felgen

No injuries

IEMS on Scene – brought team of 10 personnel, ice and cold towels for firefighters

IMPD on Scene – provided perimeter control and traffic

IFD Rehab Support Unit On Scene – provided cold towels, Gatorade, water, snacks

Salvation Army provided sack lunches for dinner for all personnel on scene

Marion County Health Department on scene for runoff and smoke plume considerations

No employees were at the site when the fire broke out

Credit: Rita L Reith, MPIO