Indianapolis Fire Department

Working Residence Fire / 1231 E 91st St

Dispatched at 3:44 AM

First Unit on scene – EG06 at 3:49 AM

Two Story Ordinary Construction

Heavy Fire Showing

17 IFD Units Dispatched

2 Carmel Fire Department Units Dispatched

2 Pike Township Fire Department Units Dispatched

5 Handlines – 3 Supply Lines

Command Orders Second Alarm at 4:04 AM

Command Orders Defensive Operations only at 4:11 AM

West corner of structure – collapse zone reported at 4:24 AM

Command Resumes Offensive Operations at 4:39 AM

Fire under control at 5:01 AM

Working smoke alarms

Utilities Secured

Incident Commander – Battalion Chief Tony Williamson

Command Terminated at 7:11 AM

IFD/IMPD Fire Investigations – Fire Under Investigation

IMPD on Scene

IEMS on Scene

IFD Rehab Support Unit on scene (Fire Buffs)

2 Dogs and 2 Cats accounted for and OK

A sleeping couple, awakened by their dogs, escaped their burning home after fire broke out on the rear deck of the structure. The fire took hold quickly and spread the length of the wooden deck, fueled by a large amount of split wood for the fireplace underneath. The couple has no idea what could have started the fire although they told firefighters that they have reported some recent vandalism in the area to IMPD. The couple and their pets evacuated before the fire breached the interior the home and therefore, before their smoke alarms activated, but do say the alarms were in working order. The home sustained significant damage.

-Submitted by Rita L Reith, MPIO