INDIANAPOLIS FIREFIGHTERS BATTLE EARLY MORNING APARTMENT FIRE

Indianapolis Fire Department

Incident Date: Monday December 7, 2020

Working Apartment Fire

11 N Traub

Dispatched at 4:27 AM

First Unit on scene – EG18 at 4:30 AM

2 Story Ordinary Construction

Heavy Fire and Smoke Showing from attic space

13 IFD Units Dispatched

2 Wayne Township Units Dispatched

4 Handlines – 2 Supply Lines – 2 Aerial Ops

Aggressive attack initiated at 4:3o AM

No Working Smoke Alarms

No Utilities to Structure – not re-established after previous fire

Fire under control at 5:15 AM

IMPD on Scene

IEMS on Scene

Incident Commander – Shift Commander Shawn Grass

IFD/IMPD Fire Investigations – Fire under Investigation

2 Units affected by smoke, fire or water damage – Lower one was occupied by a female adult at the time fire broke out – despite no utilities to the structure. She evacuated ok. Apartment Management is locating a place for her to stay.

Rita L Reith, MPIO