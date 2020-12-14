INDIANAPOLIS FIREFIGHTERS BATTLE EARLY MORNING APARTMENT FIRE
Indianapolis Fire Department
Incident Date: Monday December 7, 2020
Working Apartment Fire
11 N Traub
Dispatched at 4:27 AM
First Unit on scene – EG18 at 4:30 AM
2 Story Ordinary Construction
Heavy Fire and Smoke Showing from attic space
13 IFD Units Dispatched
2 Wayne Township Units Dispatched
4 Handlines – 2 Supply Lines – 2 Aerial Ops
Aggressive attack initiated at 4:3o AM
No Working Smoke Alarms
No Utilities to Structure – not re-established after previous fire
Fire under control at 5:15 AM
IMPD on Scene
IEMS on Scene
Incident Commander – Shift Commander Shawn Grass
IFD/IMPD Fire Investigations – Fire under Investigation
2 Units affected by smoke, fire or water damage – Lower one was occupied by a female adult at the time fire broke out – despite no utilities to the structure. She evacuated ok. Apartment Management is locating a place for her to stay.
Rita L Reith, MPIO