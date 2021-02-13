INDIANAPOLIS FIREFIGHTERS BATTLE BLAZE AT VACANT STRUCTURE IN FRIGID TEMPERATURES

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA

Date: Saturday February 13, 2021

Working Vacant Structure Fire with multiple exposures

West Washington Street & Addison Street.

Dispatched at 7:25 AM

Multiple calls to 911 reporting fire with possible entrapment .

Additional calls say they saw occupants running from building.

Fire marked working prior to arrival due to multiple calls at 7:26AM

First Unit on scene – EG18 at 7:29 AM

Heavy Fire and Smoke Showing

Original fire structure – vacant two story residence – ordinary construction.

Heavy fire communicated to large vacant structure to the west and occupied home to the east.

24 IFD Units Dispatched

6 Wayne Twp. Units Dispatched

1 Decatur Twp. Fire Units Dispatched

7 Handlines – 4 Supply Lines – 3 Aerial Ops

Command Orders Defensive Fire only at 7:37 AM

Initial primary search all clear at 7:43 AM

Command Orders Second Alarm at 7:45 AM

Citizen’s Water on Scene – boosted water pressure at 7:48 AM – reduced to normal at 10:20 AM

IPL on Scene – Utilities Secured at 7:52 AM

Command resumes offensive attack at 7:59 AM

Occupied structure to the east reported on fire at 8:13 AM

Secondary Search of large vacant exposure – all clear at 8:14 AM

Fire Under Control in large vacant exposure at 8:22 AM

Fire Under Control in main fire structure and exposure (2540 & 2538) at 8:30 AM

No injuries

Incident Commander – Battalion Chief Rodney Pool

IFD/IMPD Fire Investigations – Under Investigation

IEMS on Scene

IMPD on Scene

IFD Rehab Support Units on Scene (IFD Fire Buffs)

DPW requested to scene to lay salt on street due to icing.

Business & Neighborhood Services called for an unsafe building.

Command terminated at 10:36 AM

Neighbors reported squatters, repeatedly in and out of vacant structures along this stretch of Washington Street.

There were no major issues for firefighters other than cold temperatures, freezing equipment, walkways and worksurfaces.

All eligible searches have proven clear for possible entrapment in the original fire structure as of 11:25 AM

-Submitted by Rita L Reith, MPIO