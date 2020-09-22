Indianapolis Fire Department
3 Arson fires
Wednesday September 16, 2020
A busy night for IFD Firefighters as 3 Intentionally Set fires break out simultaneously, within a 2.1 mile radius. Firefighters responded to a report of a fire at 1071 Eugene Street and found a heavily involved structure. Two houses down at 976 Eugene St. they discovered a second house on fire. Command immediately ordered a box alarm dispatched for the second fire. 11 minutes later a third fire was reported at 38th and Kenwood with arriving crews reporting a vacant structure – fully involved. A third box alarm was dispatched to the area with units now responding from all areas of the city.
In all 11 Engines, 7 Ladders, 6 Battalion Chiefs, 4 Squads and 7 Command Support Vehicles (about 100 total firefighters) battled the 3 fires, marking them all under control within 45 minutes.
IFD/IMPD Fire Investigations has ruled all of the fires Intentionally Set – ARSON and asks anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.
Working Vacant Residence Fire with Exposures
38th and Kenwood
Dispatched at 10:43 PM
First Unit on scene: BC03 at 10:48 PM
12 IFD Units Dispatched
1 Pike Township Unit Dispatched
Two story structure ordinary construction
Heavy Fire and Smoke showing – Fully Involved
4 Handlines – 2 Supply Lines – 1 Aerial Ops
Aggressive Offensive Attack
Command Advised – Report of Interior Collapse
Command Orders all companies out of the structure at 10:58 PM
Command Orders Defensive Fire only at 10:58 PM
Fire Under Control at 11:18 PM
No Utilities to the structure
Incident Command – Battalion Chief Steve Bradley
No Injuries
IFD/IMPD Fire Investigations – Intentionally Set – Arson
Slight exterior damage to home on south side
No damage to exposure home on north side
Working Vacant Double Residence Fire
976 Eugene St
Dispatched at 10:32 PM
First Unit on scene BC07 at 10:36 PM
Single Story Ordinary Construction
Fire showing from rear – west side of double
8 IFD Units Dispatched
2 Handlines – 2 Supply Lines
Aggressive Offensive Attack
Fire Under Control at 10:40 PM
No Utilities to the structure
Incident Commander – Battalion Chief Rodney Pool
IFD/IMPD Fire Investigations – Intentionally Set – Arson
No injuries
Working Vacant Residence Fire
1017 Eugene St
Dispatched at 10:28 PM
First Unit on scene: BC01 10:32 PM
13 IFD Units Dispatched
Two story structure ordinary construction
Heavy Smoke and Fire showing – Fully Involved
4 Handlines – 2 Supply Lines – 1 Aerial Ops
Aggressive Offensive Attack
Fire Under Control at 11:14 PM
No Utilities to the structure
Incident Command – Battalion Chief Scott Olofson
No Injuries
IFD/IMPD Fire Investigations – Intentionally Set – Arson
-Submitted by Rita L Reith, MPIO