Indianapolis Fire Department

3 Arson fires

Wednesday September 16, 2020

A busy night for IFD Firefighters as 3 Intentionally Set fires break out simultaneously, within a 2.1 mile radius. Firefighters responded to a report of a fire at 1071 Eugene Street and found a heavily involved structure. Two houses down at 976 Eugene St. they discovered a second house on fire. Command immediately ordered a box alarm dispatched for the second fire. 11 minutes later a third fire was reported at 38th and Kenwood with arriving crews reporting a vacant structure – fully involved. A third box alarm was dispatched to the area with units now responding from all areas of the city.

In all 11 Engines, 7 Ladders, 6 Battalion Chiefs, 4 Squads and 7 Command Support Vehicles (about 100 total firefighters) battled the 3 fires, marking them all under control within 45 minutes.

IFD/IMPD Fire Investigations has ruled all of the fires Intentionally Set – ARSON and asks anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.

(above)

Working Vacant Residence Fire with Exposures

38th and Kenwood

Dispatched at 10:43 PM

First Unit on scene: BC03 at 10:48 PM

12 IFD Units Dispatched

1 Pike Township Unit Dispatched

Two story structure ordinary construction

Heavy Fire and Smoke showing – Fully Involved

4 Handlines – 2 Supply Lines – 1 Aerial Ops

Aggressive Offensive Attack

Command Advised – Report of Interior Collapse

Command Orders all companies out of the structure at 10:58 PM

Command Orders Defensive Fire only at 10:58 PM

Fire Under Control at 11:18 PM

No Utilities to the structure

Incident Command – Battalion Chief Steve Bradley

No Injuries

IFD/IMPD Fire Investigations – Intentionally Set – Arson

Slight exterior damage to home on south side

No damage to exposure home on north side

*******************

(above)

Working Vacant Double Residence Fire

976 Eugene St

Dispatched at 10:32 PM

First Unit on scene BC07 at 10:36 PM

Single Story Ordinary Construction

Fire showing from rear – west side of double

8 IFD Units Dispatched

2 Handlines – 2 Supply Lines

Aggressive Offensive Attack

Fire Under Control at 10:40 PM

No Utilities to the structure

Incident Commander – Battalion Chief Rodney Pool

IFD/IMPD Fire Investigations – Intentionally Set – Arson

No injuries

****************

(above)

Working Vacant Residence Fire

1017 Eugene St

Dispatched at 10:28 PM

First Unit on scene: BC01 10:32 PM

13 IFD Units Dispatched

Two story structure ordinary construction

Heavy Smoke and Fire showing – Fully Involved

4 Handlines – 2 Supply Lines – 1 Aerial Ops

Aggressive Offensive Attack

Fire Under Control at 11:14 PM

No Utilities to the structure

Incident Command – Battalion Chief Scott Olofson

No Injuries

IFD/IMPD Fire Investigations – Intentionally Set – Arson

-Submitted by Rita L Reith, MPIO