Indianapolis Firefighters and Tele-communicator honored with Fire Police Deputy Sheriff Award

Indianapolis firefighters were recognized recently as recipients of an award for the 53rd Annual Fire Police Deputy Sheriff’s (FPDS) Community Recognition program. The highly anticipated, yearly event, recognizes Firefighters, Police Officers and Sheriff’s Deputies for their outstanding service in 2020. IFD Firefighters and Tele-Communicators were nominated by their peers and recipient selection was made, based on the nomination. Over 40 firefighters were nominated. Typically the event is held as a luncheon and was scheduled to be held Wednesday April 28, 2021. Unfortunately the luncheon program was cancelled due to restrictions from the ongoing pandemic. The title sponsor is Citizens Energy Group. Attached are photos & write up of the IFD recipients who received their awards at IFD Headquarters, presented to them by IFD Chief Ernest Malone.

FIREFIGHTER OF THE YEAR: Captain Eric Sutton (Sponsor – Citizens Energy Group)



OPERATIONS FIREFIGHTER OF THE YEAR: Lieutenant James Seifert (Sponsor – Building Owners and Managers Association (BOMA)

TELE-COMMUNICATOR OF THE YEAR: Cameron Bopp (Sponsor – Motorola Solutions)

ROOKIE FIREFIGHTER OF THE YEAR: Private Daniel McManus (Sponsor – Professional Firefighters Local 416)



COMMUNITY SERVICES FIREFIGHTERS OF THE YEAR: Private Greg Tharpe, Private Benny White, Battalion Chief Scott Isaacs, Private Brandon Reeves (Sponsor – 500 Festival)

ADMINISTRATIVE FIREFIGHTER OF THE YEAR: Captain Sam Kraeszig (Sponsor – Firefighters Credit Union)

ENGINE ENGINEER OF THE YEAR: Engineer Jerry Gebhart (Sponsor – AES ( formerly Indianapolis Power and Light)



LADDER ENGINEER OF THE YEAR: Engineer Edward Pluckebaum (Sponsor – Metropolitan Board of Realtors (MIBOR)



EMS FIREFIGHTER OF THE YEAR: Private Andrew Lee (Sponsor – Police and Firefighters Insurance Association (PFIA)

RESCUE FIREFIGHTERS OF THE YEAR: Lieutenant Mark Baranko and Captain Steven Scales (Sponsor – Indianapolis Professional Firefighters Emerald Society)

Credit: Rita L Reith, MPIO