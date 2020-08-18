Indianapolis Fire Department’s 85th recruit class graduation.

Date: Monday February 3, 2020

The Indianapolis Fire Departments 85th recruit class took the oath to serve, today, Monday February 3, 2020. Sworn in at 9:15 am by IFD Chief Ernest V. Malone, 56 recruits, join the ranks of the IFD family. Under the direction of Division Chief Eric Dreiman, Director of the IFD Training Academy, the recruits will be mentally and physically challenged over the course of 28 weeks with the anticipated date of graduation set for Thursday August 13, 2019. They will hit the streets as probationary firefighters on Friday August 14, 2020. Certifications will include Firefighter 1 & 2, Emergency Medical Technician, Hazardous Materials Awareness and Ops with basics training in disciplines such as Flashover, High and Low Angle Rope Rescue and Extrication. Each week of instruction will bring them closer to earning the IFD patches worn on their uniform and will culminate in the presentation of their badges at graduation.

While most of Indianapolis Fire Department Class #85 hails from Indiana…specifically the Indianapolis area, one recruit comes to the IFD from Berwyn, IL and one from Cincinnati, OH. Cities in Indiana represented are Indianapolis, Avon, Bargersville, Camby, Carmel, Fairland, Greenwood, Milan, New Palestine, Noblesville, Plainfield, Westfield & Whiteland.

15 recruits are legacies to the family tradition of firefighting with a parent or relative currently serving or retired from IFD. Another 5 are related to firefighters or police officers on other departments. Prior to their employment with IFD today, 14 served as a Firefighter/EMT or Paramedic. Other former occupations include Digital Marketing, Prosecutors Office, Painter, Teacher, Heavy Equipment Operator, Heating and Air, Conditioning Coach, Finance, Amazon employee, Environmental Health, Car Salesman, Metal Fabricator, Medical Insurance, Citizens Energy, Electrician and Real Estate just to name a few.

38 of the recruits attended college with 21 of those attaining degrees. 16 did not attend college. 10 of the recruits served or still serve in the military, guard or reserves and the average age of the class is 29 years old. Between them they have 58 children.

The IFD recruits represent 52 men and 4 women out of 2100 applicants from the most recent IFD hiring process (2018) and is the third class off the list. The 85th class make-up is 37 White Males, 8 Black Males, 3 Hispanic Males, 4 Other Males, 4 White Females.

-Submitted by Rita L Reith, MPIO