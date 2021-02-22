INDIANAPOLIS FIRE DEPARTMENT SWEARS IN ITS 86TH RECRUIT CLASS

The Indianapolis Fire Departments 86th recruit class took the oath to serve, today, Monday February 22, 2021. Sworn in at 9:15 am by IFD Chief Ernest V. Malone, 59 recruits, join the ranks of the IFD family. Under the direction of Division Chief Eric Dreiman, Director of the IFD Training Academy, the recruits will be mentally and physically challenged over the course of 29 weeks with the anticipated date of graduation set for Tuesday September 7, 2021. They will hit the streets as probationary firefighters on Wednesday September 8, 2021. Certifications will include Firefighter 1 & 2, Emergency Medical Technician, Hazardous Materials Awareness and Ops with basics training in disciplines such as Flashover, High and Low Angle Rope Rescue and Extrication. Each week of instruction will bring them closer to earning the IFD patches worn on their uniform and will culminate in the presentation of their badges at graduation.

While most of IFD Class #86 hails from Indiana…specifically the Indianapolis area, one recruit comes to the IFD from Enterprise, AL and one from Lauderhill, FL. Cities in Indiana represented are Avon, Bloomington, Brownsburg, Carmel, Fishers, Fortville, Georgetown, Greenfield, Greenwood, Griffith, Indianapolis, Martinsville, McCordsville, New Palestine, New Whiteland, Noblesville, Thorntown & Westfield.

10 recruits are legacies to the family tradition of firefighting with a parent or relative currently serving or retired from IFD. Prior to their employment with IFD today, 10 of the recruits served as a Firefighter/EMT or Paramedic. Other former occupations include Digital Strategist, DPW Forestry Technician, Escrow Analyst, Air Traffic Controller, MCSO Inmate Records Clerk, IMPD Officer, ARMY CRBN Specialist, Dept. Mgr. at Diamond Chain, Teacher, Machinist, Director of Student Ministries, Personal Trainer, Museum Security, Auto Store Manager, Community Outreach Director, Escrow Analyst and Barista just to name a few.

41 of the recruits attended college with 33 of those attaining degrees. 18 did not attend college. 5 of the recruits served or still serve in the military, guard or reserves and the average age of the class is 28 years old. Between them they have 56 children.

The IFD recruits represent 54 men and 5 women out of 2000 applicants from the April 2020 IFD hiring process and is the first class off the list.

-Submitted by Rita L Reith, MPIO