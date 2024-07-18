The Indianapolis Fire Department (IFD), in partnership with Mayor Joe Hogsett and the Indianapolis City County Council broke ground on the site for the new IFD Station 32. The new station, located at 6355 N College will replace the current station located at 6330 Guilford Ave.

The 2 story station will house 14,000 square feet of operating space with 3 bays and house Engine 32 and Tanker 32. It is unclear yet what piece of response equipment will occupy the 3rd bay. One unique detail to the look will be the use of Bi-Fold doors on the apparatus bays which are enhanced by traditional fire station arches. The station will also boast a 48 foot Indiana Limestone element identifying the station with the number 32. The building’s exterior was designed to reflect the look and materials similar to others already used in the community.

The estimated cost of the project is 7.5 million dollars. Funding came from Circle City Forward bond money and City of Indianapolis funding for capital projects. The project timeline is set for just under 469 days and the station opening anticipated as early as mid August of 2025.

The current station, built in 1922, has proudly served both the Broad Ripple and Butler Tarkington areas for over 102 years. It is the oldest active station on the IFD and home to Engine 32. The building was listed on the National Register of Historic Places (NRHP) in 2011 and it’s options for future use will be decided upon by the City of Indianapolis.



Speakers at today’s event included Mayor Joe Hogsett, IFD Chief Ernest Malone, Jordan Dillon, Executive Director of the Broad Ripple Village Association and Stephanie Patterson, President of the Butler Tarkington Neighborhood Association.

“Dig”nitaries included:

Mayor Joe Hogsett,

IFD Chief Ernest Malone,

Jordan Dillon, Executive Director of the Broad Ripple Village Association

Stephanie Patterson, President of the Butler Tarkington Neighborhood Association

City County Councilor John Barth – District 7

City County Councilor Brienne Delaney – District 2

City County Councilor Christa Carlino – District 11

State Representative Ed DeLaney – House District 86

DPW Director Brandon Herget

Mike Boyle – President/Owner of BCMI

John Finlay – Director of Operations BCMI

Credit: Rita L. Reith, MPIO