Indianapolis, Indiana:

Indianapolis Fire Department

Tuesday, September 7th, 2021

Indianapolis Fire Department Chief Ernest V. Malone presented badges to 54 members of IFD Recruit Class 86, with the highly anticipated graduation ceremony held at The Creek Church, 6430 South Franklin Road. Speakers included Mayor Joe Hogsett, IFD Chief Ernest Malone and Training Division Chief Eric Dreiman.

Having now earned their badge, the recruits, assigned to either the A, B or C shift, will hit the streets on September 8th, at 8 am (A Shift) and will spend the next full year as probationary firefighters.

While full staffing on the IFD is 1231, this graduation brings the total number of firefighters on the IFD to 1208. Of that, 1144 are male and 64 are female.

IFD Recruit Class 87 is slated to be sworn in on October 25, 2021.

-CREDIT: RITA REITH / PIO