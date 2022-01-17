Indianapolis, Indiana
Indianapolis Fire Department
Saturday January 15, 2022
Working Building Fire
3021 W Washington St
Multiple calls to 911 reporting fire
First Unit on scene – EG18 at 8:07 AM
Multi Story Structure Ordinary Construction
Heavy smoke and fire showing from front of building
13 IFD Units Dispatched
3 Wayne Township FD Units dispatched
4 Handlines – 2 Supply Lines
Utilities Secured
Victim found during primary search at 8:16 AM
Victim pronounced deceased at 8:20 AM – exact cause of death is under investigation
Fire under control at 8:39 AM
Secondary search of building proved all clear at 8:39 AM
IEMS on Scene
IFD Rehab Support Unit on Scene
Incident Commander – Captain William Macleod
No firefighter injuries
Command terminated at 9:25 AM
IFD/IMPD Fire Investigations – Fire is under investigation
IMPD Homicide on scene per standard protocol
Firefighters previously responded to a building fire at this location on November 23, 2021 at 1:31 AM – one firefighter was slightly injured during that fire
Credit: Rita L Reith, MPIO