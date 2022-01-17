Indianapolis, Indiana

Indianapolis Fire Department

Saturday January 15, 2022

Working Building Fire

3021 W Washington St

Multiple calls to 911 reporting fire

First Unit on scene – EG18 at 8:07 AM

Multi Story Structure Ordinary Construction

Heavy smoke and fire showing from front of building

13 IFD Units Dispatched

3 Wayne Township FD Units dispatched

4 Handlines – 2 Supply Lines

Utilities Secured

Victim found during primary search at 8:16 AM

Victim pronounced deceased at 8:20 AM – exact cause of death is under investigation

Fire under control at 8:39 AM

Secondary search of building proved all clear at 8:39 AM

IEMS on Scene

IFD Rehab Support Unit on Scene

Incident Commander – Captain William Macleod

No firefighter injuries

Command terminated at 9:25 AM

IFD/IMPD Fire Investigations – Fire is under investigation

IMPD Homicide on scene per standard protocol

Firefighters previously responded to a building fire at this location on November 23, 2021 at 1:31 AM – one firefighter was slightly injured during that fire

Credit: Rita L Reith, MPIO