Indianapolis, Indiana

Indianapolis Fire Department

Thursday, August 19, 2021

Crews work Train Derailment with possible hazardous materials leak

11794 Division St.

Fountaintown, IN

Dispatched at 8:08 AM

First Unit on scene – Shelby County Sheriff’s Deputy at 8:10 AM

Initial Size-up reported railroad car in the air on top of a tanker

IFD Units and IFD Hazardous Materials Team 44 requested at 8:16 AM

13 Indianapolis Fire Department Units Dispatched at 8:17 AM

5 homes to the North and 5 homes to the South were evacuated as a precaution at 8:46 AM

The impact disengaged a power pole and knocked several high power lines down – across the rail cars

Duke Energy Utilities Secured

447 homes and businesses without power due to power lines down – Estimated time for return of utilities is between 2:30 pm and 12:00 am today

No Hazardous Materials leak – confirmed by IFD HazMat Tac Team at 9:21 AM

Incident marked under control at 9:53 AM

Incident Commander – Battalion Chief Brandon Kleine (Chief of Morristown VFD and Chief of Sugar Creek FD)

No injuries, No fatalities

Road closures could be in place up to 24 hours and include – SR 9, US 52, Railroad St and Division St.

The road closures are not affecting fire, EMS or other emergency services

Shelbyville and Shelby Eastern Schools were contacted to consider re-routing buses for after school drop offs

The preliminary plan by CSX includes disentangling the rail cars by 2 pm.

CSX is hoping to have their investigation complete, the rail repaired and back in service within 24/48 hours

The CSX investigation is ongoing – no idea as of yet, what caused the derailment

They are looking at several preliminary options based on the damage – including a possible failure of the wheels on the front car or a possible flaw in the track itself

The initial car failed at least 100 yards east of where it actually derailed. The impact of the cars behind it, pushed it 100 yards to the west and 20 feet off the track where it landed on its side.

This car was the primary leak and carrying used cooking oil

The wheels landed both to the left and right of the track – one 20 feet to the north, the other 40 feet to the south – into a field.

The impact completely displaced a 60 foot section of heavy timber railroad ties

One section of the metal rail split and embedded itself underneath one of the rail cars

The manifest shows 80 cars were part of the entire rail complement – traveling east to west

13 cars were part of the actual derailment – Catastrophic damage to all 13 cars

The train engineer told investigators that he felt a small jerk before the emergency lights activated inside his car.

Per CSX – when the emergency lights activate – the braking system activates – bringing all the non-affected rail cars, front and back, to a complete stop without incident

Leaking Product included used cooking oil and plastic pellets – nothing hazardous

Leaks were contained to area of origin.

Agencies involved in the response:

Fountain Volunteer Fire Department

Shelbyville Fire Department

Sugar Creek Fire Department

Morristown Fire Department

Indianapolis Fire Department

Shelby County Sheriff’s Office

Shelby County Emergency Management Agency

Indiana State Fire Marshal’s Office

Indiana State Department of Homeland Security

CSX

Duke Energy

Credit: Rita L Reith, MPIO