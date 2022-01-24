Indianapolis, Indiana

Indianapolis Fire Department

Saturday January 22, 2022

Working Apartment Building Fire

2859 Clear Lake Way

Stone Lake Apartments

Dispatched at 9:19 PM

Multiple calls to 911 reporting fire

First Unit on scene – BC06 at 9:25 PM

Two Story Structure Ordinary Construction

Heavy fire showing from the roof

16 IFD Units Dispatched

5 Handlines – 2 Supply Lines

Utilities Secured – power shut off to entire structure

Fire under control at 9:51 PM (31 Minutes)

Primary and Secondary search proved all clear

IEMS on Scene

IMPD on Scene

IFD Rehab Support Unit on Scene

No injuries

Incident Commander – Battalion Chief Bob Smith

Command terminated at 11:11 PM

IFD/IMPD Fire Investigations – Fire under investigation

Fire originated in an upstairs apartment #2859 – the occupant was not home all day

The occupant told firefighters that she had reported electrical issues to apartment management and they were looking into it

The building has 12 units – 10 of which are occupied

All 12 units were affected – 3 by heavy fire – the remainder by smoke or water damage and utility shut off

Several occupants were assisted out of the building by IFD Firefighters

Unclear on working smoke alarms

9 Adults and 6 children are displaced

IFD Victims Assistance is working with Apartment Management and Red Cross for Shelter

2 Dogs were rescued by firefighters and turned over to Indianapolis Animal Care Services for reunification with owners

1 Cat from the apartment of origin believed to have perished

Credit: Rita L Reith, MPIO