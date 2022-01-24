Indianapolis, Indiana
Indianapolis Fire Department
Saturday January 22, 2022
Working Apartment Building Fire
2859 Clear Lake Way
Stone Lake Apartments
Dispatched at 9:19 PM
Multiple calls to 911 reporting fire
First Unit on scene – BC06 at 9:25 PM
Two Story Structure Ordinary Construction
Heavy fire showing from the roof
16 IFD Units Dispatched
5 Handlines – 2 Supply Lines
Utilities Secured – power shut off to entire structure
Fire under control at 9:51 PM (31 Minutes)
Primary and Secondary search proved all clear
IEMS on Scene
IMPD on Scene
IFD Rehab Support Unit on Scene
No injuries
Incident Commander – Battalion Chief Bob Smith
Command terminated at 11:11 PM
IFD/IMPD Fire Investigations – Fire under investigation
Fire originated in an upstairs apartment #2859 – the occupant was not home all day
The occupant told firefighters that she had reported electrical issues to apartment management and they were looking into it
The building has 12 units – 10 of which are occupied
All 12 units were affected – 3 by heavy fire – the remainder by smoke or water damage and utility shut off
Several occupants were assisted out of the building by IFD Firefighters
Unclear on working smoke alarms
9 Adults and 6 children are displaced
IFD Victims Assistance is working with Apartment Management and Red Cross for Shelter
2 Dogs were rescued by firefighters and turned over to Indianapolis Animal Care Services for reunification with owners
1 Cat from the apartment of origin believed to have perished
Credit: Rita L Reith, MPIO