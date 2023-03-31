New Jersey:

East Brunswick Fire District # 2 and the members of Independent Fire Company recently took delivery of an Enforcer Pumper sold by Salesman Kevin Driscoll (Job #36850). ⁣⁣ Engine 805 includes Enforcer Chassis, Detroit DD13 505hp Engine, 750 Gallon Tank, Waterous CSU 2000 GPM Single Stage Pump, Akron Eductor 3096-95 Foam System, 40 Gallon Foam Cell, Whelen Lighting, Harrison 6kW Generator, Pierce Camera System, Seating Capacity for 6 and Custom Tool Mounting and Fabrication by Fire and Safety.