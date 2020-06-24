

The 52nd Annual Fire Police Deputy Sheriff’s (FPDS) Community Recognition Luncheon was scheduled to be held today, Wednesday April 29, 2020. Unfortunately the luncheon program was cancelled due to the current pandemic situation. The highly anticipated, yearly event, recognizes Firefighters, Police Officers and Sheriff’s Deputies for outstanding service in 2019. Firefighters and Tele-Communicators were nominated by their peers and recipient selection was made, based on both the nomination and a panel interview with sponsor representatives. Over 40 firefighters participated in the panel interviews. The title sponsor is Citizens Energy Group. Attached are photos of the IFD recipients who received their awards today at IFD Headquarters, presented to them by IFD Chief Ernest Malone.

FIREFIGHTER OF THE YEAR: Private Andrew Hawes (Sponsor – Citizens Energy Group)

OPERATIONS FIREFIGHTER OF THE YEAR: Private DeWayne Tiemeyer (Sponsor – Building Owners and Managers Association (BOMA)

TELE-COMMUNICATOR OF THE YEAR: Kristina Mayfield (Sponsor – Motorola Solutions)

ROOKIE FIREFIGHTER OF THE YEAR: Private Nicholas Prodanic (Sponsor – Professional Firefighters Local 416)

COMMUNITY SERVICES FIREFIGHTERS OF THE YEAR: Lt. Troy Bradford (Sponsor – 500 Festival)

ADMINISTRATIVE FIREFIGHTER OF THE YEAR: Captain Todd Wilson (Sponsor – Firefighters Credit Union)

ENGINE ENGINEER OF THE YEAR: Engineer Nate Hiestand (Sponsor – AES (Indianapolis Power and Light)

LADDER ENGINEER OF THE YEAR: Engineer Joe Cougan (Sponsor – Metropolitan Board of Realtors (MIBOR)

EMS FIREFIGHTER OF THE YEAR: Lt. Gary Barkwill (Sponsor – Police and Firefighters Insurance Association (PFIA)

FIRE RESCUE OF THE YEAR: Private Adam Gaudin (Sponsor – Hammonds-Harris Foundation)