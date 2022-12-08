IAFC RELOCATES HEADQUARTERS TO TYSONS CORNER, VA

(CHANTILLY, VA) – The International Association of Fire Chiefs (IAFC) Headquarters (HQ)

offices will be moving from its current location in Chantilly to the Tyson’s Corner area in Fairfax

County, VA in early December.

Located at the confluence of the Capital Beltway (I-495), I-66 and the Dulles Access Road and

located on the Washington Metro Silver Line, this location will provide better headquarters

access for IAFC leadership and members; transportation between IAFC HQ and Capitol Hill and

the many other government agencies; as well as access to Washington Dulles, Washington

Reagan, and Washington Union Station. The new location is in line with the IAFC Board’s

pandemic recovery plan and will meet the association’s long-term strategic, financial and

operational goals.

“This is an exciting new time in the IAFC’s recovery from the pandemic,” said IAFC President

Chief Donna Black. “This location returns us to more functional office space, positions us better

in the region, and offers access to mass-transit options for both existing and new IAFC staff,”

she said.

Effective December 5, 2022, the IAFC’s new address will be:

8251 Greensboro Drive, Suite 650

McLean, VA 22102

About the International Association of Fire Chiefs (IAFC)

The IAFC represents the leadership of firefighters and emergency responders worldwide. IAFC members

are the world's leading experts in firefighting, emergency medical services, terrorism response, hazardous

materials response, natural disasters, search and rescue, and public safety legislation. Since 1873, the

IAFC has provided a forum for its members to exchange ideas, develop professionally and uncover the

latest products and services available to first responders.