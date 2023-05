Pembroke crews (Chief Belair, Deputy Chief Peterson, Engine 1751 – Firefighter Murray, Engine 1750 – Firefighter Rodgers), and mutual aid from Fairview, Honey Grove, Oak Grove and Trenton, responded to a structure fire recently. Crews were able to contain the fire to the main living area of the home, but the entire home suffered major smoke damage. The family lost two pets. One firefighter was transported to the hospital with injuries.

– Photos courtesy of Pembroke FD