The Bohemia Fire Department was activated for a chimney fire in a wood burning stove on Smithtown Avenue. Assistant Chief Scott Thompson arrived to a heavy smoke condition coming from the house. He found the occupant still inside the rear of the home and assisted him out. He also observed the ceiling on fire on the first floor. Assistant Chief Dave O’Shaughnessy made entry to locate the seat of the fire and Chief Tom Iwanejko arrived and assumed command. The crew of Engine 1 arrived and stretched a line through the rear door and found fire extending to the second floor. The crew was pulled out and an exterior attack began, knocking down the fire. Crews then re-entered. Bohemia responded with Engine 1, Truck 6, Truck 4 and Fire Police 9 and 19. Mutual aid was provided by West Sayville, Sayville, Holbrook and Lakeland. Community Ambulance provided firefighter rehab and treatment. Fortunately, no injuries were reported. The American Red Cross provided services in relocating the family.

– Fire News story by Sue Orland PIO & Assistant Chief Thompson; photos by AC Thompson and John O’Connor BFD