On June 19, 2024, New Castle County Paramedics and multiple mutual aid departments responded to Back Creek Drive (Back Creek Golf Course) to assist the Volunteer Hose Company of Middletown with a commercial structure fire. First arriving units encountered heavy fire conditions and called for a second-alarm assignment. Multiple paramedics worked with our BLS partners from Volunteer Hose Company, Odessa Fire Company, and Christiana Fire Company to provide medical support and rehab to firefighters throughout the fireground operation. Due to the extreme heat conditions, 10 firefighters were assessed in the rehab area before being permitted back onto the fireground. The Delaware State Fire Marshall’s Office is investigating.

– Submitted by Abigail Haas