Recently, family, friends and hundreds of fellow firefighters turned out to pay respects and honored past-Chief and Commissioner of the Dix Hills Fire Department Philip Tepe. The beautiful and moving ceremony was held in the quarters of Chief Tepe’s Company 2 on East Deer Park Road in Dix Hills. Throughout the service, many great stories and tributes were told of the wonderful and caring life that Chief Tepe had led. God Bless Chief Phil Tepe. His contributions and memory will never be forgotten and will live on forever.

– Fire News photos by Andrew J. Ippolito and Ron Monteleone; story by John Ippolito, Jr.