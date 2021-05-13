The Chief’s office, and the officers and members of the Levittown Fire Department and the Ladies Auxiliary are pleased to announce that Mrs. Mercedes Quinn has been awarded a gold shield for her lifetime membership in the Ladies Auxiliary. Mrs. Quinn is a charter member of the Ladies Auxiliary, having joined in September 20, 1951, and is still active with nearly 70 years of service to the department and community. She is also the past-President of the Levittown Ladies Auxiliary and the Nassau County Firefighters Ladies Auxiliary. The department extends its congratulations and thanks to Mrs. Quinn for her dedication and service. In the photo is Ladies Auxiliary Officers Nancy Bentivegna, Lynn Donnery and Diane Williams presenting Mrs. Quinn (center) with her Gold Charter Member shield.

– Fire News photo by Clifford Archer, Secretary