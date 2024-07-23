The officers and members of the Holloway Terrace Fire Company and Ladies Auxiliary mourn the passing of former State Senator and Honorary Member, Dorinda ‘Dori’ Connor on June 30, 2024 after a 10-year battle with Parkinson’s Disease.

Dori was born January 15, 1947, at Howard AFB in Panama to parents Eugene and Dorothy Clark. The Clark family moved to Bendersville, a small town outside of Gettysburg, Pennsylvania. Dori graduated with a degree in music education from West Chester University and, in 1968, moved to Delaware, where she taught a variety of music and choir courses during her 11 years as a teacher.

Dori enriched the lives of students at Carrie Downie, Wilmington Manor, Pleasantville, Martin Luther King Jr., Commodore McDonough and Delaware City Elementary Schools. She was beloved by her students, many of whom became life-long friends as they grew into adulthood.

For 23 years, Dori worked as a partner with her husband, State Senator Bob Connor, solving problems for the 12th Senatorial District of Delaware. After Bob passed away in March 1997, a special election was held, where Dori ran and won with 80 percent of the vote.

As a Delaware State Senator, Dori worked diligently on legislation for open government, nursing home reform, domestic violence issues, minimum wages, credit card fraud, identity theft, public safety, citizens with disabilities and stopping human trafficking. Between Bob and Dori, they served the citizens of Delaware for over 40 years.

Former State Senator Dori Connor was laid to rest at Gracelawn Memorial Park.

– Submitted by Randy Roberts